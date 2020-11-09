Warning: Spoilers ahead. Ever since it first hit Netflix in September, fans have been seriously obsessed with the series Julie and the Phantoms. The coming of age story followed stars Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, and Savannah Lee May after the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 appear in main character Julie’s music studio just as she loses her passion for music. Throughout the first season, fans watched as the teen gets inspired to start making music again and creates a new band with the three boys.

Since binge-watching the entire first season in one sitting, fans have seriously been wondering if there’s a season 2 in the works. Well, J-14 did some investigating and found out that the streaming service has yet to confirm whether or not Julie and the Phantoms would be returning for a second season in the near future, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed. Despite the lack of confirmation, the show’s cast and crew has actually spilled a lot of tea on what they hope to see in a possible season 2, and yes, a love interest between Julie and Luke is number one on everyone’s list of storylines!

“They had a strong connection when it comes to songwriting and … if we were to get our second season, that’s where their strongest connection will be because it’s hard enough to be in a relationship,” showrunner Dan Cross told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020. “It’s even harder to be in a relationship with somebody in your own band, and it’s even harder to be in a relationship with somebody that’s dead.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast wants to see in Julie and the Phantoms season 2.

