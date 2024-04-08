Fans of Julie and the Phantoms, it’s the news you’ve been waiting for four years — season 2 may very well be on its way. After Netflix brutally cancelled the show in 2021, the show’s cast and creator, Kenny Ortega, have been hinting at its return. Keep reading for everything we know.

What Happened to ‘Julie and the Phantoms’?

Netflix first premiered season 1 of Julie and the Phantoms in September 2020, and it was met with immediate success — along with 13 Emmy nominations in 2021.

ICYMI, The coming-of-age story followed stars Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, and Savannah Lee May after the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 appear in main character Julie’s music studio just as she loses her passion for music. Throughout the first season, fans watched as the teen gets inspired to start making music again and creates a new band with the three boys.

Despite its global success, Kenny announced via social media that the show had been canceled in December 2021.

“We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” he shared at the time. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers.”

Following the news, fans were understandably devastated — and more than 330,000 fans signed a petition to bring the show back.

Will There Actually Be a Season 2?

It’s possible that the show is currently being shopped around other streamers — although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

In 2019, Kenny left Disney Channel and signed an overall deal with Netflix — however, that deal is no longer in place and he has since signed with Paradigm in March 2024, his former talent agency. Since then, fans have been speculating that this could mean that the producer, who still has Julie and the Phantoms tagged onto his Instagram’s profile page, may attempt to revive the series.

Despite the uncertainty, fans have run with the news on social media. “JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS IS COMING BACK,” one fan declared, while another posted: “Julie and the Phantoms renewal is coming soon I feel it in my BONES.”

All the speculation online made Madison chime in on the show’s possible return, too.

“You guys are making me believe Julie and the Phantoms is for real coming back lol,” she teased on X.

