Over the years, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have had a pretty tumultuous friendship over the years. They first met after starring in Barney together as kids, but in 2020, Demi revealed that they weren’t friends anymore.

Even though they aren’t as close anymore, a source told In Touch that Selena was “mortified” when Demi’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich brought her name into their split. The former Camp Rock star hit back after alleged “fake” screenshots of Max’s past Twitter posts gushing over Selena resurfaced online. In one clip that went viral, Max — whose Twitter account who has since been deleted — praised Selena’s career.

“She’s so talented. She’s a great singer also. So, I’d love to sing with her. I’d love to act with her. She’s awesome,” the actor said in a 2010 interview.

In July, fans also shared a series of past tweets in which Max claimed that he was “going to marry” Selena.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” Demi replied via Instagram Stories on September 13. She then urged her 93.2 million followers to worry about more important issues before acknowledging the continued interest in her personal life.

The insider also told In Touch that Demi has Selena’s “full support” following the breakup.

So, where did their friendship stop and rocky relationship begin? Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Selena and Demi’s friendship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.