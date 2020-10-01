Girls supporting girls! Selena Gomez showed some major love for ex-BFF Demi Lovato by calling her one of the best musicians “in the game” on Wednesday, September 30, after the Camp Rock alum dropped her latest single, “Still Have Me.”

“I think we have some of the best lyricists in the game right now. Dua [Lipa] and Ariana [Grande], Taylor [Swift], Demi — these artists are just lifting up the game with their lyrics. It makes me so happy,” Selena, 28, said during a Google event.

Demi and Selena have had a tumultuous friendship over the years. They first met after starring in Barney together as kids, but Demi revealed that they weren’t friends anymore after Selena supported her 2020 Grammy Awards performance.

“I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was. Demi, I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery,” Selena wrote on social media at the time.

Demi reacted to the tribute and revealed where their relationship stands during a May interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt… ” she said at the time. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place star’s most recent comments about her former friend came days after Demi and Max Ehrich called off their engagement after two months. Prior to their split, Demi hit back after alleged “fake” screenshots of Max’s past Twitter posts gushing over Selena resurfaced online.

In one clip that went viral, Max — whose Twitter account who has since been deleted — praised Selena’s career.

“She’s so talented. She’s a great singer also. So, I’d love to sing with her. I’d love to act with her. She’s awesome,” the actor, 29, said in a 2010 interview.

In July, fans also shared a series of past tweets in which Max claimed that he was “going to marry” Selena.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” Demi replied via Instagram Stories on September 13. She then urged her 93.2 million followers to worry about more important issues before acknowledging the continued interest in her personal life.

“But then I stop and think … it’s hella rude but damn … I get it,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. “And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s–t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.