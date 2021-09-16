Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are two of our all-time favorite celebrity besties, and we have Disney Channel’s Princess Protection Program to thank for that. While the duo grew up together on Barney, fans didn’t really become aware of their BFF status until the DCOM came out and they were once again reunited.

Over the years, the friends have drifted apart as they left their Disney days behind. Although fans were looking for clues about what happened to cause the drift, Demi, 29, admitted that it was purely two people going their separate ways as they got older.

“I think it’s just one of those things where people change and people grow apart,” they said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2014.

The following year, Selena, 29, said that she had “love” for Demi even though they were no longer as close to one another.

“She’s like family at this point. It’s nice to be able to see people that you grew up with succeed. I mean I love that,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time.

In 2020, Demi reflected on where their bond with Selena stands these days.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her,” Demi explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

That same year, Us Weekly reported that there was “no animosity between them” contrary to what some fans believed.

“They’re just not friends at this point,” a source noted to Us Weekly. “Selena has always tried to be nice to Demi, but over the last couple of years especially, the both of them have been through personal struggles. In the past, Demi felt like Selena wasn’t always there for [them] and that the friendship wasn’t reciprocated.”

Since we’ve always loved Selena and Demi’s movie, we’ve decided to take a look back at the entire cast of film and see what they’re up to now.

Scroll down to catch up with the cast of Princess Protection Program:

