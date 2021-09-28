From 2001 to 2004, Lizzie McGuire was everything to Disney Channel fans!

The show starred Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg and Lalaine, among others, and gave the “Fly” songstress her big break in Hollywood. Throughout the series’ two seasons, Hilary as Lizzie, gave viewers an inside look at what it was like to grow up in the early 2000s. From first boyfriends to falling in love with your best friend and everything in between, Lizzie and her cartoon alter ego were the best friends Disney Channel fans never knew they needed. Amid the show’s worldwide success, Lizzie and her BFF Gordo hit the big screen for The Lizzie McGuire movie, which premiered in 2003.

Years later, it was announced in August 2019 that the OG cast had plans to return for a Lizzie McGuire revival on Disney+. A little over a year later, and after the cast had already started filming, the network announced that the show would not be moving forward on the streaming service.

“Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety in December 2020. “Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

Hilary, for her part, shared a heartfelt message on social media regarding the revival’s cancellation.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” the actress shared. “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would’ve been in the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.”

While fans are still mourning the show that could have been, it’s time to take a walk down memory lane and look back at some facts about the OG series that viewers may not have known. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of some Lizzie McGuire behind-the-scenes secrets.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.