This is not a drill! Adam Lamberg has just joined the cast of the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot, and fans are seriously freaking out. That’s right, the actor who played Gordo will star in the new series alongside Hilary Duff, and this is seriously a dream come true.

For those who missed it, Disney announced back in August that they were rebooting the epic series, and it was definitely the best news ever. Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine are all also set to reprise their roles as Matt, Jo and Sam McGuire.

“I’m so excited to be back, I’m so excited for you guys to come along on this journey with Lizzie,” Hilary said in an announcement video uploaded by Disney on November 19, 2019. “Obviously the show would not be the same without her family, so I’m so excited that Jake Thomas is back playing Matt, Hallie Todd is back playing Jo and Bobbie Carradine who plays my dad Sam…”

But suddenly, Adam walked into the video and interrupted the blonde beauty, exclaiming, “Wait! Wait! Wait!”

“The fam’s not complete without me,” the actor said. “Gordo is back. This is what dreams are made of.”

OK, did anyone else just get chills?!

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” the “Fly” singer said in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

The show, which will air on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, will follow Lizzie in her 30s, as she is living in New York and working as an apprentice to an interior designer.

“Lizzie has grown up — she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget,” Hilary dished. “She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator, the perfect man who owns a fancy restaurant. She’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

But don’t get too excited, because no, Lizzie and Gordo aren’t dating. The actress revealed back in September that the characters aren’t unfortunately romantically involved.

“Ah! I feel like them not being together is what was so good,” she said at the time. “It’s that one person that you’re like, ‘Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?’ You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt. I really hope [Adam is] going to be involved. We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it.”

The entire cast hasn’t been revealed just yet, so it’s still unclear if LaLaine will be returning as well. Filming for the upcoming show has already kicked off, and everyone is definitely super pumped for this reboot!

