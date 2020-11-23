Fans have watched Miley Cyrus grow up right before their eyes ever since she was propelled into the spotlight. The former Disney Channel star came from a famous family, but she didn’t become a household name until she nabbed a starring role on Hannah Montana in 2006. Aside from being known as a Disney darling, the singer and actress has also made a name for herself in the fashion world over the years.

Starting off her career as a young teen, Miley’s style reflected her age. As her fame progressed and she grew up in the public eye, her looks got more glamorous. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer also went through a total edgy phase that consisted of spikes and see-through gowns. Over the years, Miley’s been praised for taking risks with her red carpet looks. Whether she’s performing her hit songs on stage or arriving at a major event, The Last Song star is always turning heads! To honor Miley’s changing style throughout the years, J-14 decided to take a major walk down memory lane and relive all her best looks.

Scroll through our gallery for a look at all of Miley’s best red carpet moments, including looks from the MTV VMAs and Met Gala.

