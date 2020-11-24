She’s getting real! Days ahead of her Plastic Hearts album release — hitting streaming services on Friday, November 27 — Miley Cyrus chatted with Zane Lowe on Apple Music for a tell-all interview, which was released on Monday, November 23.

While discussing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the former Disney Channel darling, 28, got real about her sobriety journey, what fans can expect to hear on her upcoming album and what it was like collaborating with Dua Lipa, among others. Of course, the Hannah Montana alum also talked all things love and what she’s learned from her past relationships. “I’m not a vague person anymore,” Miley noted during the candid conversation.

“I am not the person I was yesterday,” the “Midnight Sky” singer said while talking about how she’s always evolving. “Everything changes me forever and I’ll never be who I was yesterday. In a way, every night before I go to sleep, I say goodbye to myself in a way, because it’s like that person’s done. There’s like a sadness to it sometimes because I do evolve really quickly because I’m very absorbent. Like I just take everything in.”

Aside from music, Miley also reflected on how her house burning down during the November 2019 wildfire seriously changed her life. She also opened up about her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and why she loves Dolly Parton. Scroll through our gallery to find out everything we learned about Miley during her Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

