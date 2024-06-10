Warning: this article was made for entertainment purposes only. J-14 does not condone violence, murder or politically corrupt governments run by tyrannical leaders even if they did at one point look like Tom Blyth. Click away if you hate fun.

We are volunteering these celebrities as tributes! With the recent news of another Hunger Games book and movie in the works, we’re taking a closer look at who should be competing in the next film. From our favorite celebs to iconic movie characters, we’ve crafted a lineup that’s not only entertaining but also one we think to be completely fair.

Keep reading to see J-14‘s hypothetical Hunger Games.

ICYMI, author Suzanne Collins announced in June 2024 that her popular dystopian series is expanding! The book, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, is set to be released in 2025 — with a film adaptation slated for November 20, 2026.

The writer’s latest addition will serve as both a prequel and sequel — as it will be set 40 years following the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and 20 years before Katniss Everdeen’s own games. The novel is set to dive into the 50th Hunger Games.

In case you need a reminder, one of the most beloved characters in the book happened to win that year — Haymitch Abernathy, played by Woody Harrelson in the movies led by Jennifer Lawrence.

“With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by [Scottish philosopher] David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” Suzanne told the Associated Press.“The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

As our anticipation for the next book reaches a fever pitch, our patience has run increasingly thin. Thus, we took matters into our own hands and devised our very own version of the Hunger Games!

While the rules and regulations remain intact (minus fighting to the death), there’s a twist: no more reaping. Instead, the team at J-14 meticulously curated our roster of 24 contestants, all of whom are either beloved celebrities, fictional characters and in some cases, cartoons. Each participant brings their own unique set of talents to the table, and we’re confident they all have a solid chance at becoming victors!

Let’s get into the best part — the competition. Keep scrolling to see our completely nonsensical list and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.