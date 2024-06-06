Let Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games, begin! That’s right, a new Hunger Games movie has just been announced, within the same day author Suzanne Collins revealed plans on a fifth book, called Sunrise on the Reaping. Keep reading for everything we know.

When Will the New ‘Hunger Games’ Movie Come Out?

The book Sunrise on the Reaping is set to be released in 2025 — and the film adaptation will hit theaters on November 20, 2026!

Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every Hunger Games installment since 2012’s Catching Fire, is in talks to direct.

“Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of the studio’s motion picture group, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later.”

What Will the New ‘Hunger Games’ Movie Be About?

Collins’ latest addition to her acclaimed dystopian series will act as both a prequel and sequel. Set forty years post the events of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, last year’s film adaptation, the novel will delve into the 50th Hunger Games, a familiar arena featuring the beloved character Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

“With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by [Scottish philosopher] David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” Collins told the Associated Press. “The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Several celebrities — including former Hunger Games actors — have reacted to the exciting news on social media.

Rachel Zegler, who played Lucy Gray Baird in the 2023 Hunger Games prequel, wrote “you’re welcome guys” alongside an old tweet of hers from 2021, where she wrote: “girls don’t want boys. girls want suzanne collins to release a haymitch abernathy origin trilogy.”

