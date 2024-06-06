Everybody calm down, it’s happening. Suzanne Collins is writing another Hunger Games book following Haymitch’s games — we repeat — Suzanne Collins is writing another Hunger Games book following Haymitch’s games! Keep reading for everything we know.

When Does the New ‘Hunger Games’ Book Come Out?

In June 2024, Suzanne announced that a new Hunger Games novel, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, will be released on March 18, 2025.

Who Will the New ‘Hunger Games’ Book Follow?

The fifth installment in Collins’ immensely popular dystopian series, adapted into a thriving movie franchise, will serve as both a prequel to the original trilogy and a continuation, unfolding four decades after the events depicted in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the film adaptation of which premiered last year.

The new book will take place during the 50th Hunger Games, which every reader knows to be the competition featuring Haymitch Abernathy, a character in the original trilogy played on screen by Woody Harrelson.

What Has Suzanne Collins Said About the New ‘Hunger Games’ Book?

“With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by [Scottish philosopher] David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” Collins told the Associated Press. “The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Several celebrities — including former Hunger Games actors — have reacted to the exciting news on social media.

Rachel Zegler, who played Lucy Gray Baird in the 2023 Hunger Games prequel, wrote “you’re welcome guys” alongside an old tweet of hers from 2021, where she wrote: “girls don’t want boys. girls want suzanne collins to release a haymitch abernathy origin trilogy.”

Will There Be a Movie Adaptation?

No confirmation has been made regarding the acquisition of film rights (yet). Lionsgate, the studio behind the multibillion-dollar franchise, has successfully adapted all four preceding books into movies. These adaptations, featuring Jennifer Lawrence in the role of the protagonist Katniss Everdeen, garnered immense commercial success. The films, including The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay, released in two parts, contributed significantly to Lionsgate’s cinematic achievements.

