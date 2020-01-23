By now, it feels like fans have watched and read the Hunger Games trilogy a million times and, to be honest, it never gets old! The world that Suzanne Collins created when the first novel was published in 2008, will live on as one of the greatest of all time. Now, the 57-year-old author is writing a new book to add to her fictional world of Panem, and fans literally cannot contain their excitement!

Yep, that’s right, get ready to be transported right back into the world of Katniss and Peeta because it was confirmed that a Hunger Games prequel is being released this year! Although it might not include fan-favorites like Gale and Primrose, the novel will introduce a group of brand new characters that fans are sure to fall in love with all the same.

So, when will the book be released? What’s it called? What will the prequel be about? Will it ever be turned into a movie? No worries, because J-14 has you covered! We did a major deep dive into all things Hunger Games and have all the details. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about the Hunger Games prequel.

