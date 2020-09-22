It’s been over 10 years since One Direction was first formed on The X Factor, and Liam Payne has definitely changed a lot since then. We’ve literally watched the singer grow up right in front of our eyes, and we cannot get over his major glo’ up! One of the things that’s changed the most about him over the years is his growing tattoo collection. We mean, when the band first started in 2010, he didn’t have any ink designs, and now, the “Strip That Down” crooner has accumulated over 20 of them all over his body! They pretty much cover his entire arms and hands at this point, and they’ve definitely become a huge part of him.

“When you get to a certain point with tattoos, you just kind of want to fill space with of nice pictures or just whatever else,” he told GQ in September 2019. “A lot more of my tattoos now are pictures rather than things that have special meanings or whatever. I don’t know, I just like the artwork of it.”

But what do they all mean, you ask? Do they each have a special story behind them or are some of them just silly and random? Well guys, we decided to do some investigating and you might want to grab your tissues because there’s a ton dedicated to his former bandmates. That’s right. He’s got multiple 1D inspired ink designs permanently tattooed onto his body, and it’s seriously the sweetest thing ever.

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to all of Liam’s tattoos and their meanings.

