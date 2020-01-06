Aly & AJ Tease First Album Together In Over 14 Years

Disney Channel’s favorite musical duo is about to be back and better than ever! That’s right, in 2020, Aly & AJ are teaming up to work on new music for the first time since they recorded their album Insomniatic — featuring hits like “Potential Breakup Song” and “Like Woah” — over 14 years ago.

“Dear 2020, Oh how we’ve been patiently waiting for your arrival,” the sisters wrote in a tweet posted on January 1, 2020. “In the coming months we will finally begin to make the album of our dreams. It’s been 14 years since we last recorded a collection of music together, so we hope you’ll be kind to us.”

“We know this year has always been in the cards, always been in the stars….it just took a decade. Happy New Year!!!!!” they added in a second tweet.

This huge announcement came just a few months after the singing sister duo released their EP, titled Sanctuary, in May 2019. Naturally, fans can’t contain their excitement about finally getting a full-length album.

“It’s your year girls!! I’ll be 25 this year and I’ve been right behind you since I was 10 years old and will continue to be. Take your time and know that any music you make your fans will love and appreciate,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Album or not, I appreciate all the music y’all recently put out and all the hard work that goes into it, and I’m sure many others do, too. Either way, I can’t wait to see all y’all have in store for us in 2020!”

For those who don’t know, Aly & AJ first stepped onto the music scene back in 2004 with their debut album Into The Rush. In 2009, the pair announced their group’s name change to 78violet and released one single, “Hothouse,” under this moniker before they returned to Aly & AJ in 2015. Since then, the siblings have released two EPs and their upcoming 2020 will be the first full album release since 2007.

