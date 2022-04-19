Raviv “Ricky” Ullman, who played Phil, spoke with E! News in April 2022 about where he stands on the possibility of bringing the show back. “I’ll never say no. We had such a good time,” he said. “I’m not going to be the one to turn that down, but I haven’t heard any rumblings.”

The show followed Phil, his little sister and parents as they time-traveled from the year 2121 and arrived in the year 2004 after their time machine malfunctioned. While his parents attempt to fix the machine, Phil and his sister Pim enroll in school to try and blend in with kids his age and he meets love interest, Keely, played by Aly Michalka.

“If he’s still stuck here now in 2022, I would just hope that he’s become some kind of climate warrior,” Raviv said. “I never thought of Phil as a superhero, but I’d like to think that he’d be working with Keely at his side saving the planet.”

The Pixel Perfect actor says the cast of the Disney show still keeps in contact after all of these years, also! “I still keep in touch with Amy Bruckner, Craig Anton, Aly and that whole team. They became family and we’re proud of the thing that we made,” he said.

Aly has been busy making music with her sister AJ in their musical act Aly & AJ, but states she still keeps in touch with her former costar. “Raviv and I keep in touch; we’re Instagram buddies. Whenever I’m in New York or he’s in LA, we try to see each other and get lunch,” she said in an interview with Teen Vogue in August 2017.

And after being asked if the former Disney actress would be interested in a reboot, she had this to reply: “I mean, sure! I guess reunions are a big thing now. I wouldn’t be opposed to it. It’s a funny idea. I have no idea what they’d do necessarily with the storyline, but yeah, sure.”

Sure indeed! Check out all of the times the cast of Phil of the Future opened up about a revival.