Well guys, it looks like Tom Holland is officially a taken man! Yep, the actor just seemingly went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Nadia Parkes, and we are so here for this relationship!

For those who missed it, rumors first started swirling that they were dating back in May 2020. At the time, Daily Mail reported that the two stars had moved in together, and were spending the coronavirus quarantine side by side.

“It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them,” an insider dished. “Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.”

Then, in July 2020, the Spider-Man star seemingly confirmed the romance by sharing a snap of Nadia to his Instagram feed.

So who his lucky lady, you ask? What is she most famous for? Where is she from? Has she been linked to any other famous faces in the past? How old is she and what is her profession? Not to worry, people, because J-14 has got you covered. From her age to her profession to her love life, we went ahead and rounded up everything you need to know about Tom’s new girlfriend. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the details Nadia.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.