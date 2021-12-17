He has fatherhood on the brain! Tom Holland has gushed about wanting to become a dad during various interviews, and we’re here for it.

The actor may be known for his role as Spider-Man, but it appears he has the future in mind. While he’s not a father just yet, the actor leaned into his fans’ joke that he was the dad of rapper Nicki Minaj‘s baby. In July 2020, Tom started trending on Twitter after the “Super Bass” musician announced her pregnancy. Fans started creating memes about the British actor being the father of Nicki’s baby.

“This actually really stressed me out. And then I saw it was Nicki Minaj, and then I realized I’ve never met Nicki Minaj, so that was a big relief for me,” Tom admitted during a February 2021 interview with Esquire. “Because I’m not ready to have kids. I’m not even ready to have a dog, properly.”

Of course, Nicki actually had a baby with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Tom further addressed the internet meme about him being a father in March 2021 during an interview with CapitalFM’s The Capital Evening Show.

“It’s a glorious journey,” the Cherry actor joked at the time. “One that I wasn’t ready for but, you know, I’ve taken it on and it’s going really well. Thank you for asking.”

Amid the ongoing joke, Tom has actually spoken about his future in various interviews. While speaking with Access in February 2021, the actor said “of course” he would settle down young if the opportunity presented itself.

“I love romance, and you know, I look back at the times I was in love, and they’re the happiest of my life,” the actor added. “And, you know, I’m in no rush – I am 24. But then again, if it happens, it happens.”

While fans have been speculating about their relationship for years, Tom and his Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Zendaya made headlines with their romance in July 2021 after they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve spoken briefly of their relationship but have made it clear that they plan to keep things under wraps.

“I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” Tom told GQ in November 2021 about going public. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

