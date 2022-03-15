You’ve heard of Captain Marvel, but now it’s time for Ms. Marvel! Canadian actress Iman Vellani stars as the title character in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

“Kamala Khan, or you can call me Ms. Marvel,” the actress’ Instagram bio reads. She was cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest teen hero in September 2020, and it’s her first major role to date.

In March 2022, Marvel fans got a first look at Iman as she discovers her powers when the show’s first trailer dropped. According to the streaming service’s official logline, the show “introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fanfiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet, Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

In a statement, Disney+ also shared that viewers will see Kamala as she tries to “balance high-school life, her family and her emerging super powers.”

Other than starring in Ms. Marvel, Iman is already set to reprise her role for the upcoming movie The Marvels — which will see her face-to-face with Captain Marvel herself (Brie Larson). Although details have been kept under wraps, Brie did tell Insider in February 2022 that she “had an amazing experience” filming The Marvels with the new Marvel Cinematic Universe members — Iman and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).

“The novelty is not even close to wearing off,”the 21 Jump Street alum gushed. “It’s the thrill of a lifetime. It’s the greatest honor and beyond my wildest expectations that I could help provide this symbol for people.”

She added, “Three years have just been the beginning for me of getting to see what the importance of having characters like this can do for people. It can bring strength, it can bring confidence, it can bring community, and so we’re just getting started and I’m really excited for people to see what’s next.”

Brie also celebrated her costars in March 2022 on International Women’s Day.

“You two inspire me more than you know and I’m honored to be saving lives alongside you,” she wrote, naming Iman and Teyonah, who will be starring in the upcoming film. Talk about some major girl power.

