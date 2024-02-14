Well, Marvel just did that. The production company just casually announced the highly anticipated casting of the new Fantastic Four movie — and you won’t believe the four actors they chose. Keep reading to learn more about Fantastic Four.

Who Stars In Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’?

On Valentine’s Day 2024, Marvel dropped the casting list via social media: Pedro Pascal will be playing Reed Richards (a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby stars as Sue Storm (a.k.a. the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm (a.k.a. the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is taking on Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

While the official plot to the new film is under wraps for now, we can look to the comics (and previously made movies) for an ideas.

In the comics, the Fantastic Four are astronauts who become superheroes after being exposed to cosmic rays in space. Reed is able to stretch his body to extreme lengths, while Sue, Reed’s girlfriend, can become invisible and create forcefields.

Sue’s brother Johnny can turn his body into fire, that also gives him the ability to fly — and Ben, Reed’s best friend, transforms into “The Thing,” which makes him appear as an orange, boulder-for-body giant that gives him super strength.

When Is Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Release Date?

Fantastic Four is set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025.

This isn’t the first, or second time, that the comic has been adapted for the screen. The first adaptation of Fantastic Four was distributed by 20th Century Fox in 2005 and 2007, and had Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Ioan Gruffodd as Reed Richards, Chris Evans as Johnny Storm and Michael Chilkis as Ben Grimm. Josh Trank also directed a 2015 reboot attempt starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell.

In 2019, Disney acquired the rights to the characters.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told EW that he expected the Fantastic Four to be a “big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years.”

“Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics,” he said at the time. “There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.