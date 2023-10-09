Sydney Sweeney is making her MCU debut! The Euphoria actress is set to star in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming movie, Madame Web, alongside actresses Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced and more. So, who exactly is Sydney playing from the comic? Keep reading for details on her character.

Who Is Sydney Sweeney Playing in MCU’s ‘Madame Web’?

The young actress is set to play the character of Julia Carpenter (a.k.a. Spider-Woman) in Madame Web.

Sydney has stayed tight-lipped about the MCU movie’s details, however, she told Variety that at the time of booking the role, she “was freaking out, of course.” And to prepare better, “I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character.”

Fans got a first look at Sydney in the role when the cast was photographed filming the movie in New York City in October 2022. At the time, Sydney and her co-stars were running around Grand Central Terminal in character. Unfortunately, there were no superhero suits in sight at the time.

When Will ‘Madame Web’ Premiere?

Madame Web is set to premiere on February 14, 2024, with Dakota playing the titular character. For those who don’t know, Madame Web is a “clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Besides Spider-Man (hi, Tom Holland!), this includes “multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.”

“I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn’t already on the internet,” Dakota shared with Entertainment Weekly in on Madame Web in June 2022. “I’m so excited. It’s pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that’s not so known. There’s a lot of space to make her very cool. I’m very excited.”

She continued, “It’s always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to be like a female Indiana Jones. I really have always … I saw the new Top Gun, and it’s so good! It’s so good. There’s something about those movies, that’s just like, ‘Wow, a real human being can do that?'”

