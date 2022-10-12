Marvel’s upcoming movie Madame Web is currently filming in New York City and … we’ve got theories! The film stars Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney in a mystery role that has yet to be announced, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Emma Roberts as Mary Parker and Adam Scott as Ben Parker! Keep reading to uncover the photos that were taken of the set on October 11 and some of our theories about the character from the Spider-Man comics.

The photos that were released on Tuesday, October 11, show Dakota, Isabela, Sydney and Celeste O’Connor running around Grand Central Terminal in New York City. We have a feeling all of those actors may have some sort of Spider-y power.

Another clue to the plot has to do with a fan-taken photo of Tahar Rahim, who until recently also had a unknown role. The picture shows Tahir as a Marvel character jumping into the air in costume, revealing him to be playing Ezekiel Sims. Tahar’s costume [— as shared by @kaineposting —] is a comic-accurate look for Ezekiel, although it’s unclear how he fits into the bigger picture of Madame Web.

In the comic, the character of Ezekiel is a tricky one: he has both been seen as an ally and enemy to Spider-Man. Additionally, he has similar Spider-Man-esque powers that he gained through ritualistic means. We have a feeling that this might be Madame Web‘s villain but time will tell!

“I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn’t already on the internet,” Dakota shared with Entertainment Weekly in on Madame Web in June 2022. “I’m so excited. It’s pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that’s not so known. There’s a lot of space to make her very cool. I’m very excited.”

She continued, “It’s always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to be like a female Indiana Jones. I really have always … I saw the new Top Gun, and it’s so good! It’s so good. There’s something about those movies, that’s just like, ‘Wow, a real human being can do that?'”

Madame Web is a “clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Besides Spider-Man (hi, Tom Holland!), this includes “multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.” What’s peculiar is that Madame Web is usually depicted as much older — so we’re theorizing that this film could be her origin story.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the photos taken on the Madame Web set!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.