Is Taylor Swift joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Several sources have reported that the Eras Tour performer may be making a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine — and Ryan Reynolds just addressed the rumors! Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ as Dazzler?

The Grammy-winning songstress, 34, is rumored to star in Deadpool & Wolverine — and reportedly set to play Dazzler, a human mutant gifted with the power to convert sound into light who is also a retired pop star.

Shawn Levy, who’s directed all three Deadpool movies so far, was asked about her potential cameo during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview,” he said. “I’m going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan’s taking a hit [out] on me.”

Rumors about Taylor joining Deadpool first sparked after she was spotted with Ryan, Hugh Jackman (a.k.a. Wolverine) and Shawn at a Kansas City Chiefs game in late 2023. As the pop star is super close to Ryan and his wife Blake Lively IRL, Swifties are dying for the rumors to be true.

In May 2024, Deadpool himself finally addressed the rumors of a ~swift~ appearance.

“You know, movies like this… there’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film,” Ryan told Fandango. “I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

Since Ryan’s response is more than a little cryptic, fans are already getting excited for a possible Taylor cameo. As the movie comes out July 26, 2024, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Is Taylor Swift Joining the MCU?

Rumors about Taylor joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe first started circulated after Disney insider DanielRPK claimed that the songstress reportedly met up with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, to discuss a potential role in the MCU.

Of course, Taylor wouldn’t be the first pop star to get a Marvel role. In 2021, Harry Styles made headlines after joining the MCU with an appearance on Eternals as Eros/Starfox, also known as Thanos’s brother.

Readers, what do you think — would Taylor make a good hero in the MCU?

