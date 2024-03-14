Harry Styles may not be making his Marvel debut after all.

Eternals 2 is rumored to have been scrapped by Marvel Studios, after reports claimed that studio execs are determined to abandon installments with unclear success rates, according to Marvel insider Daniel Richtman via X. Not only that, it’s reported that they’re pulling the plug on a third Captain Marvel movie and a fourth Ant-Man.

ICYMI, Harry made his first MCU appearance at the end of Eternals, which originally premiered in theatres in November 2021. Following the end credits, Harry is revealed to be Eros, otherwise known as Starfox, the brother of Thanos.

In the end credit scene, it appears that Eros comes to the rescue in order to find the three missing Eternals, thus setting up an Eternals sequel. It’s unclear if Eros’ storyline will be entirely scraped from Marvel as of now — if cancelation reports are to be believed.

You’ve probably heard of the term “Marvel fatigue” recently, as the once dominating comic studio has come under fire for oversaturated content that includes superhero movies, TV shows and even short films, all available to stream on Disney+.

Marvel fans have started to stay clear of Marvel’s new content, and studio execs have taken notice to the recent poor box office openings.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, has even confessed that the studio has been putting out too much content on Disney+, which he thinks is in part of the reason.

“There have been some disappointments we would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better,” Bob said during while peaking with CNBC at the Sun Valley Conference in July 2023. “It’s reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been”

“Marvel’s a great example of that. They had not been in the TV business at any significant level,” he revealed. “Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention. That is, I think, more of the cause than anything.”

