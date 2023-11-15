Marvel’s gearing up to introduce a new slew of spider-inspired characters — introducing, Madame Web. The film starring Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon and Emma Roberts as Mary Parker is set to hit theatres on February 16, 2024. Keep reading for everything we know.

What Is ‘Madame Web’ About?

In case you’re not a mega-Marvel fan like us, here’s an explainer on Madame Web. The character herself is a “clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Besides Spider-Man (hello, Tom Holland!), this includes “multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.”

What’s peculiar is that Madame Web is usually depicted as much older — so we’re theorizing that this film could be her origin story.

Sydney, who is best known for playing Cassie in HBO hit series Euphoria, has pretty much stayed tight-lipped about movie’s details, however, she told Variety that at the time of booking the role, she “was freaking out, of course.” And to prepare better, “I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character.”

Fans got a first look at Sydney in the role when the cast was photographed filming the movie in New York City in October 2022. At the time, Sydney and her costars were running around Grand Central Terminal.

Dakota, a.k.a. Madame Web herself, has also remained just as tight-lipped as her costar. “I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn’t already on the internet,” Dakota shared with Entertainment Weekly in on Madame Web in June 2022. “I’m so excited. It’s pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that’s not so known. There’s a lot of space to make her very cool. I’m very excited.”

“It was a wild experience,” the actress later told Variety. “I don’t think you can be prepped to go into anything like that, but I learned so much. It’s a completely different way of making films, you know.”

Click through our gallery to uncover everything we know about Marvel’s upcoming film, Madame Web.

