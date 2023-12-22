Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are either seriously in love or seriously fooling us. The two stars have sparked nonstop dating rumors since filming their romantic comedy Anyone But You, which premiered in December 2023. So, have they ever addressed the romance speculation?

Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Dating?

After starring in the romantic comedy Anyone But You together, Glen, 35, and Sydney, 26, have been the source of endless romantic speculation. The pair were spotted getting cozy on the film’s set and posing for photos together at CinemaCon while looking at one another admiringly.

On top of that, their Anyone But You press tour has been nothing short of flirtatious — and fans have been eating it up!

“Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney between takes … yep something’s brewing over there,” one twitter user wrote alongside photos of the pair hugging and looking extremely close while on set. Another wrote, “Either this is an expertly choreographed PR saga or Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are the messiest duo in Hollywood rn [right now].”

During an interview released in December 2023 with ET, Glen opened about his instant connection with the Euphoria actress. “A great rom-com doesn’t survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” he explained.

“I mean, immediately, it was like we’d known each other forever, and I think anybody that’s been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh. She’s awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have.” Glen didn’t stop his adoration for the actress there!

He continued, “This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with.”

For her part, Sydney denied the rumors during an interview with Glamour, explaining that their dating headlines between them took a toll on her on-screen partner.

“It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad … because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much,” she revealed. “Also, I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories.”

ICYMI, Sydney is reportedly engaged to Jonathan Davino, who also helped produce Anyone But You alongside his fiancee.

