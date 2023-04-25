Is Sydney Sweeney single or not? The Euphoria actress was reportedly engaged to her long-term boyfriend Jonathan Davino in early 2022. However, the two have since stirred up split speculation. On top of that, she has sparked dating rumors with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Sydney Sweeney Engaged?

AAfter dating for about four years, Sydney and Jonathan were engaged in early 2022. The White Lotus actress was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger on February 28, 2022, with a source confirming their engagement to Us Weekly on March 2, 2022. Jonathan, 39, is an entrepreneur and owns multiple restaurants in Chicago.

However, not much is known about their relationship following their engagement news, leading internet users to believe that they have since broken up. Plus, gossip account DeuxMoi reported that a “B list celebrity on a hugely popular streaming show has just dumped her fiancé and partner of many years,” and fans guessed that the anonymous tip was referencing to Sydney and Jonathan.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Dating?

ICYMI, Glen, 34, and Sydney, 25, are starring together in an upcoming romantic comedy called Anyone But You. Since filming for their movie began in February 2023, the costars have sparked some major romance speculation.

The two have been spotted getting cozy on the film’s set and posing for photos together at CinemaCon while looking at one another admiringly. They’ve even posted several photos of each other via social media, including one of Sydney hanging out with Glen’s parents and family at the Taronga Zoo in Australia.

“Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney between takes … yep something’s brewing over there,” one twitter user wrote alongside photos of the pair hugging and looking extremely close while on set. Another wrote, “Either this is an expertly choreographed PR saga or Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are the messiest duo in Hollywood rn [right now].”

On top of that, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Glen’s girlfriend Gigi Paris reportedly unfollowed Sydney on Instagram in April 2023, further fueling the rumors between Sydney and Glen.

Even though DeuxMoi reported that Glen and Gigi’s three-year relationship was on the rocks before filming with Sydney began, the model seemed to be on good terms with Sydney prior to the rumored unfollow. Gigi even commented celebratory emojis under Sydney’s announcement post for Anyone But You in January 2023.

