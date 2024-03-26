Sydney Sweeney was almost a pretty little liar — well, kind of. The Euphoria and Anyone But You actress was a guest star on Freeform’s iconic hit series Pretty Little Liars, and even the original cast members never realized it! Keep reading for everything we know.

Who Did Sydney Sweeney Play In ‘Pretty Little Liars’?

In the season finale of the show, Sydney appears as a character named Willa, a high school student who goes missing in the 2017 episode “Til Death Do Us Part.”

Appearing at the Epic Cons Chicago fan convention in March 2024, Pretty Little Liars cast members Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson,Keegan Allen, and Torrey DeVitto were shocked to discover that the Emmy-nominated actress appeared in the show’s finale.

After a fan brought the random cameo to the cast’s attention, the stars appeared visibly shocked.

“Is this true? Who does she play?” panel moderator Arielle Kebbel asked in a fan video taken at the event, with Torrey adding, “I’m in the Twilight Zone.”

“I remember this!” Keegan said at one point. “It’s f–king her. Dude. What in the world?”

When fans asked what the purpose of the Euphoria star’s appearance was, Torrey joked, “Well they didn’t even know she was in the show.”

However, Troian went on to explain that PLL creator Marlene King might have been setting up the next generation of Pretty Little Liars with Sydney’s character.

“I imagine that was her just saying, ‘The story continues,’” she theorized.

When asked why the spinoff series with Sydney wasn’t ever picked up, Troian clarified, “It wasn’t that just didn’t get picked up… We ended our show and there was no other intention of doing a spinoff yet so it was just kinda like Marlene’s way to be like this story could be continued, isn’t it fun? It’s happening all the time.”

ICYMI, the hit drama series went on to air for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017, and spawned two spinoffs, The Perfectionists and Ravenswood, as well as a 2022 Max reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Original Sin was picked up for a season 2 quickly after after its premiere, which is set to premiere sometime in 2024.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.