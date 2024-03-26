She’s got range! Sydney Sweeney is graduating Euphoria high school and joining a convent — well, at least in her newest movie Immaculate. On top of making her scream queen debut, the actress has been working on the horror film since she was 16 years old.

Keep reading for everything we know about the Immaculate.

When Does ‘Immaculate’ Come Out?

Run to your local theaters because the film is already out! Immaculate made its box office debut on March 22, 2024.

What Is ‘Immaculate’ About?

Sydney takes on the character Celia, a young American nun who is asked to join a new convent in Italy. After her long travel, it’s revealed that Celia is pregnant. While the priest is excited by this miracle, the other nuns in the group are suspicious of her past. As the nun begins to piece together what’s happening to her, she realizes everything is not what it seems.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Immaculate’?

The Euphoria actress isn’t the only big name attached to the film. Álvaro Morte, from Money Heist, Simona Tabasco from White Lotus, Benedetta Porcaroli from Perfect Strangers, Dora Romano from Hand of God and Giorgio Colangeli from Iron Reign all star in the movie.

Aside from acting in the film, Sydney took on the role as producer for the first time.

The actress posted a tribute after wrapping the film in 2023 saying, “I just wrapped the first film I’ve ever produced, Immaculate, with the most amazing cast and crew. I can’t even begin to describe what an amazing experience it’s been these past few months in Rome. I’ve learned so much and can’t wait to share all the madness we created with you.”

What Has Sydney Sweeney Said About ‘Immaculate’?

The newfound scream queen revealed this film has been 10 years in the making — yes, we said 10! While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sydney explained how she first got involved with the project.

“I auditioned for a version of this movie when I was 16. And they never made it,” she said in February 2024. “So, 10 years later, I decided to make it. I called my agents, and I said, ‘I can’t get this script out of my mind, what’s happened with it?'”

She added, “I contacted the writer and we re-wrote it to match me as a 25-year-old. And then I attached producers to it, I took it to a financier and I hired a director. It was the first thing I ever produced. It was amazing.”

Sydney even shared that some of her family members were cast in the film!

“I surprised them, flew them there and I let them be extras in the movie. They’re like little old nuns in there,” she said of her grandmothers.

