Was Euphoria canceled? After reports that HBO has scrapped season 3 of the star-studded show created by Sam Levinson, the internet is in an absolutely frenzy. Keep reading for everything we know.

Was ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Canceled?

Season 3 is reportedly still in the works, but has been delayed at HBO, per Variety.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety on March 25, 2024. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

It’s being reported that the scripts for season are still being written.

ICYMI, the Zendaya-led HBO show has launched the careers of some of the most highly coveted actors in Hollywood, from Sydney Sweeney to Jacob Elordi to Hunter Schafer.

“Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel,” Sydney joked of Euphoria season 3 during a live interview with the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in March 2024, comparing Euphoria to the notoriously secretive comic book movie franchise. “I said one thing, and it went everywhere.”

Earlier in the month, the White Lotus star revealed to the same podcast that she wouldn’t be taking much time off after Madame Web, Anyone But You and her new horror movie, Immaculate. “I go into Euphoria,” she said on March 16. “I always feel like I go home. It’s like home when I go back to it.”

When Does ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Come Out?

Season 3 of Euphoria has officially been slated for 2025, HBO head Casey Bloys announced in November 2023, per Variety.

Further details regarding the show’s third season remain scarce. In August 2023, the series creator told Elle that he viewed the upcoming season as a “film noir” that will explore “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world” through the eyes of Zendaya’s Rue.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jacob told the host he assumes season 3 will take place in the future.

“I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit,” Jacob revealed. “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” the actor said of filming the next season. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

