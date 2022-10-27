Um, Harry Styles, who? The singer looked unrecognizable in the “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” video released on Thursday, October 27. At one point in the visual, the British star, 28, donned a giant beard while shirtless — his tattoos on full display.

At the start of the video, Harry has been transformed into a giant squid. When he’s picked up by the owners of a restaurant, they discover that he can sing. Naturally, Harry — still dressed as a squid — is cleaned up, turned into a diva and performs in front of a crowd of onlookers. We’ll say it, tail or not, he still looks good!

Ahead of the video’s release, Harry and his team teased the visual with a photo of the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner’s new look. They also released a teaser video introducing Gill’s Lounge, which was referred to as “your favorite neighborhood lounge and music venue.” While showing clips of various food and drink items, the commercial promised “the best in local entertainment” along with a “special one-of-a-kind performance.” The clip also revealed the restaurant’s slogan: “No frills, just Gill’s.”

The teaser also led fans to a website for the apparent restaurant, which featured customer reviews and a newly launched TikTok account. Of course, there was also an announcement revealing that the “one-of-a-kind live show” is set to debut on Thursday.

The “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” video marks the third single and subsequent visual to go along with the Harry’s House album, which was released in May. This music video follows “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking.” When it comes to the song specifically, Harry revealed how the tune came to be.

“I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer, and one of our songs came on from the last album, and I kind of said like, ‘This is really strange music for a sushi restaurant,'” Harry recalled during an interview with NPR from May. “Then, I was like, ‘Oh, that would be a really fun album title.’ Then, as the songs started being made, I kind of just said ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant.'”

He joked that when that song eventually plays in a sushi restaurant, it’ll be “everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” music video.

