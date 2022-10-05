Outer Banks is where lovers are made, apparently! Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ on the Netflix show, is currently dating Elaine Siemek — who is a film photographer and was a crew member on Outer Banks. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Elaine!

Who Is Elaine Siemek?

Elaine has worked on numerous episodes of Outer Banks season 1, 2 and the upcoming season 3. According to her IMDb page, she worked behind the scenes as an assistant to Jonas Pate — who is the creator and executive producer on the show.

The 25-year-old graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2018 and was born on November 21, 1996, making her a Scorpio!

Are Rudy Pankow and Elaine Siemek Dating?

Rudy and Elaine met on the set of Outer Banks and first started posting one another sometime in 2020. Elaine shot and starred in a short film called Virgo, which also starred Rudy and Outer Banks star Drew Starkey, back in February 2020.

In an Instagram post by Elaine, she wrote: “VIRGO !!!! something Alyssa and I have been working on for so long !! to the badass @alyssa__toledo for making this shit happen, @drewstarkey @rudeth for being the best Jonah & Eli we could’ve asked for & everyone else who helped bring it to life & @madelyncline for taking PERFECT FUKIN PHOTOS – ps thanks Alyssa for pushing me to do my first (and last) acting gig 😂 I’ll stay behind the scenes from now on.”

The two often post photos of one another on set of Outer Banks and have attended multiple red carpet events together. In November 2021, Rudy posted multiple photos of his girlfriend on Instagram for her birthday. He wrote, “Don’t know how I lucked out with being alive the same time as you! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE❤️ I LOVE YOU.”

What Did Elaine Siemek Say About Cheating Rumors?

In October 2022, Elaine was accused of cheating on Rudy following a photo that was spread online which looked to be the photographer kissing another person. Following the rumors, Elaine responded on her Instagram account. “Y’all stupid as hell for thinking that’s me and also on the ‘1st of last month’ we were flying from Barbados to Italy so. Please stop posting bulls–t narratives that you make up because you’re bored,” Elaine wrote on her Instagram story. “It’s exhausting and embarrassing.”

