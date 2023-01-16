Keeping it real! Selena Gomez has no issue slamming body-shamers, and her quotes over the years prove it.

After walking the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2023, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum seemingly addressed ongoing comments about her appearance at the awards show.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself over the holidays,” the actress said during an Instagram Live, accompanied by her little sister, Gracie. “I mean, right?”

Selena’s sibling rolled her eyes and replied, “Yeah.” While the Only Murders in the Building star said, “But we don’t care.”

After going public with her lupus diagnosis in 2015, Selena has been honest about her weight — and the comments surrounding it.

“I fluctuate a lot with my weight,” she admitted to Vogue in June 2021, while looking back at the most iconic fashion moments of her career. “I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I’m not.”

Aside from hitting back at body-shamers, Selena has also opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles, including anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.

“I knew I couldn’t go on unless I learned to listen to my body and mind when I really needed help,” the Hulu star told Vogue in March 2021. “And then I start thinking about my personal life, and I’m like, ‘What am I doing with my life?’ and it becomes this spiral.”

However, following her bipolar disorder diagnosis, the Rare Beauty founder was able to learn more about what she was going through.

“I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” Selena recalled to the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time.”

The songstress has been candid about her mental and physical health, even discussing it during her My Mind & Me documentary, which was released in November 2022. Scroll through our gallery to read Selena’s most honest quotes about her body image over the years.

