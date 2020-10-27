Before Britt Stewart took to the Dancing With the Stars stage as the first Black female pro during season 29, the dancing queen was actually a Disney Channel star!

Fans may know her as ice skater Johnny Weir‘s DWTS partner, but it turns out that Britt actually appeared in all three High School Musical movies before making her way to the reality competition series.

“I am forever grateful that I had the opportunity to be a principal dancer in all three movies,” Britt told Distractify. “They were what started and set the tone for my professional dance career. If it wasn’t for Kenny Ortega, Bonnie Story, and Chucky Klapow, I would not have had such an epic introduction to what a career in dance would be like. I learned so much during that time of my life and it prepared me in so many ways.”

Now, she’s making a play for the coveted mirror ball trophy and even received the first perfect score of the season with a 30/30 after performing a Halloween-themed dance on October 26! Who exactly is the newest DWTS pro taking the dance floor by storm? Scroll through our gallery to meet former Disney Channel star, Britt.

