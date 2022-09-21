These Young Hollywood stars have taken over the dance floor! Over the years, Dancing With the Stars has celebrated some of the youngest and brightest celebs by giving them the opportunity to compete on the reality TV show.

JoJo Siwa, for one, came in second place after dancing her heart out during the show’s 30th season in 2021.

“I am so excited to be a part of Dancing With the Stars season 30. And to be dancing with a girl I think it’s so cool,” she shared in a video shared to the shows official Instagram account in August 2021, referring to being the first-ever same-sex couple in DWTS history. “It’s going to be the best ever. I can’t wait to just dance every week. I can’t wait to meet my partner. Oh, my gosh, there are so many things I’m so excited for.”

Ahead of her appearance on the series JoJo said that she had no plans to “hide” her past dance experience.

“I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it’s different, you know? I don’t have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different. I’ve never taken ballroom,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “It’s gonna help me in a way, but it also is a disadvantage. Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million percent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else.”

Other than JoJo, so many former Disney Channel stars have appeared on the show, including Corbin Bleu, Zendaya and Skai Jackson, among others.

“It’s a process with this show. You learn and you grow and you figure out that you can do way more than you thought you could do here,” Zendaya, shared in a 2015 interview. “It challenges you every single week and it’s a cool thing, but it’s also scary. … At least when I was on it, I actually had to break out of my little tiny baby bubble and that’s hard.”

But, of course, she killed it! Scroll through our gallery to see which other Young Hollywood superstars have appeared on DWTS over the years.

