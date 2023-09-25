Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold has tons of dance experience, that’s why it was no surprise that she joined the cast of the reality competition show in September 2023.

“It’s really helpful to me that I got to experience that because I’m not just coming from not knowing anything about the show or not knowing how things work,” Rylee said while appearing on Good Morning America following her announcement as a new pro. “All the people on the show already are like big sisters and brothers to me.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Rylee.

Who Is Rylee Arnold?

The dancer was born on June 5, 2005, and grew up in Utah as the youngest of four sisters. She has won and competed in various dance competitions throughout her life. Rylee celebrated her high school graduation in May 2023. “It’s official!! I did it,” she shared via Instagram at the time.

“I was on a competitive team, I did ballroom dancing, so I competed all over the nation,” she told GMA about her extensive dance career.

During her first DWTS season, it was announced that Rylee would be paired with Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey.

Who Is Rylee Arnold’s Sister Lindsay?

Rylee followed in her sister Lindsay Arnold‘s footsteps when it came to becoming DWTS pro.

“I have dreamt about this moment for my entire life,” Rylee said of DWTS during her GMA appearance. “Watching Lindsay on the show was such a fun experience and made me want to do the show even more. I loved watching her perform.”

Rylee added, “I just remember when I was like 8 or 9, after a show one time, I was trying to choreograph a dance for Lindsay because I just literally wanted to be on the show so bad.”

Was Rylee Arnold on ‘DWTS: Juniors’?

In 2018, Rylee was paired with Miles Brown for DWTS: Juniors, which aired for one season. She and her partner came in second place during the competition.

“That was the best experience ever,” Rylee gushed to GMA about the show, in which her sister served as coach.

