Ever since Phineas and Ferb first premiered on August 17, 2007, fans have been obsessed with the animated stepbrother duo who were determined to have the best summer ever. Starring Vincent Martella, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, Mitchel Musso and more, the series went on for a total of four seasons before coming to its bittersweet end in 2015.

Fortunately for fans, the world of Phineas and Ferb is still alive and well thanks to Disney+, which recently premiered a new movie — Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe — starring the original cast. The flick hit the streaming service in August 2020 and brought viewers five years into the future, after Phineas and Ferb’s iconic summer finally ended. The brothers traveled far and wide on a journey to rescue their sister, Candace, who was abducted by aliens.

To celebrate the continuation of this epic series, J-14 decided to find out exactly what the Phineas and Ferb voice actors are up to now! Scroll through our gallery to find out.

