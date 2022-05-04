Ever since Raven’s Home premiered on Disney Channel, fans were obsessed with Navia Robinson‘s fashion sense both on and off the screen. The actress played Raven’s daughter, Nia, for the show’s first four seasons until departing the series in October 2021.

“Listen, they’re a part of our family. There are references and we definitely explain what’s going on. I think that’s very important, because we respect the people that are watching the show,” star Raven-Symoné told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 of the show losing a few main stars. “Like I said before, everybody grows and your family changes eventually and the people close to you change and it’s not … it doesn’t change you. It, hopefully, will help you grow as a human. It’s always good to have those people that know you from your past and you call on them and you reference them. It’s about moving forward. Of course, we pay homage to those who have got us here.”

Throughout her time on the series, the young star gushed over her character’s girl power energy.

“I think we want to stress the girl power element, because it’s so important,” Navia told HollywoodLife in June 2018. “I think our show really embodies that, because it’s about two single moms raising their kids together, and it’s important to see how strong women can be, how strong anyone can be. … The second season is going to be more authentic to the original show as well. We want to make it more about real world issues. We want to show that it’s OK if you don’t have a traditional family, because nowadays, there aren’t that many traditional families. It’s important for kids and adults alike to see that represented on a show and a channel that’s so universal to that.”

Throughout her time on Raven’s Home, Navia totally embodied that girl power energy — and we love her for it! Other than gaining her confidence during red carpet appearances amid her Disney Channel days, Navia has since gone on to nab a starring role in the upcoming series Gotham Knights.

“Been dreaming about the Gotham universe since I can remember. Does my comic book wall file under manifestation?! You tell me!” she shared via Instagram when the news was announced in March 2022. “Very excited and grateful.”

There are big things to come from this star! Scroll through the gallery for all Navia Robinson’s most stunning red carpet looks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.