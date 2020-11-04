Disney Channel stars Sky Katz and Issac Ryan Brown — who fans may recognize as Tess and Booker from Raven’s Home — caught up with J-14 and took a major walk down memory lane! Before nabbing their roles in the fan-favorite series, both young actors had some memorable audition experiences. In fact, Issac even ran out of the room while trying to book his first-ever acting job! Make sure to watch the exclusive video above.

