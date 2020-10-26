Disney Channel stars Sky Katz and Issac Ryan Brown — who fans may recognize as Tess and Booker from Raven’s Home — caught up with J-14 and put their celebrity impressions to the test! The actors took turns recreating some of their favorite characters, from shows like Hannah Montana and K.C. Undercover, while the other guessed who they were impersonating. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above!

