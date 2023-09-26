Is Anneliese van der Pol returning to Raven’s Home? The former child actress starred in the original Disney Channel series That’s So Raven for four years, and even reprised her role in the spinoff series which premiered in 2017! Well, until her sudden exit from Raven’s Home in 2022. Since then, she’s hinted as to why she left the show and if she would return. Keep reading for everything we know.

What Is ‘Raven’s Home?

ICYMI, Raven’s Home is a Disney Channel spinoff to That’s So Raven, the series which ran from 2003 and 2007 starring Raven-Symoné as a hilarious teen psychic and Anneliese as her BFF, Chelsea.

Both Raven and Anneliese reprised their characters for the show’s spinoff, Raven’s Home, which premiered on Disney Channel in 2017. However, fans were shocked when Anneliese suddenly left the show after four seasons in 2022.

Why Did Anneliese Van Der Pol Leave ‘Raven’s Home’?

Anneliese hinted that she was asked to leave the show in a cryptic TikTok posted in August 2023.

“Wow! If I had a nickel for everytime I was asked to leave a show starring Raven …” the caption read. Anneliese then held up two fingers to signify the times, hinting she was asked to leave both shows.

The Disney actress didn’t say if Raven had any involvement in her exit, but the two were close friends prior to Anneliese’s exit, so it’s unclear what really went down.

“Raven and I have always really respected each other’s talent, and that goes a long way. And if somebody can make you better in your job, and you can make them better, I mean, you better stick together. Am I right?” the actress told TODAY in September 2019.

Following her exit, Anneliese posted a TikTok in 2023 hinting that she signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with Disney, which means she is legally bound not to speak on certain topics (such as … her leaving Raven’s Home). In the video, the actress holds up a paper that says, “This is an NDA. Love, Disney.”

Is Anneliese van der Pol Returning to ‘Raven’s Home’?

Anneliese returned to Raven’s Home briefly for the show’s 100th episode in October 2022, and that’s likely the last time we’ll see her there.

She has since began her own podcast titled “Big Name B-tches” with another former Disney Channel actress, Christy Carlson Romano, who starred in Even Stevens and voiced Kim Possible. The first episode premiered in August 2023.

