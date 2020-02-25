Calling all Bunk’d fans — this is the best news ever! On Monday, February 24, the hit Disney Channel series was renewed for a fifth season. That’s right, Lou and the gang will be back for another summer at Maine’s Camp Kikiwaka when season five starts officially stars production in fall 2020.

“Bunk’d has long been a strong ratings driver for Disney Channel, with funny, relatable characters and storylines that continue to resonate with kids everywhere,” Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channels Worldwide said in a statement.

Naturally, the show’s cast was just as excited about season five as their fans. Some of the Bunk’d stars took to their own social media accounts to post sweet messages about the show’s renewal.

Miranda May — who plays Lou Hockhauser — posted a screenshot of the renewal announcement on Instagram along with the caption, “Bunk’d Season 5 coming soon!”

Mallory James Mahoney — otherwise known as beauty queen Destiny Baker — also posted to social media.

“OMG…Friends I’m so excited to share with all of you, Bunk’d is getting a Season 5!!” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the announcement. “We are making Disney Channel history with 5 seasons!!!! WooHoo.”

Lastly, Raphael Alejandro — who plays the always cautious Matteo Silva — also shared his excitement with fans.

“Great news everyone! Bunk’d was renewed for Season 5! Thanks [Disney Channel] & a big thank you to all the fans for your support!” the young star wrote on Instagram.

As fans know, it was announced in August 2018 that Bunk’d was set to end after original cast members Skai Jackson and Peyton List left the show at the end of season three. A few months later in November 2018, Disney Channel revealed that the season had actually been renewed for a fourth season with a some never-before-seen cast members. New episodes from the series’ fourth season currently air on the network every Friday night.

