Ever wonder what the set of a Disney Channel show really looks like? Well, J-14 went behind the scenes of Just Roll With It while the cast were rehearsing to give you an up-close look at what it’s like! Watch as Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman show off their favorite parts of the set. Check out the video above and catch a new episode of Just Roll With It on Sunday, February 23, at 8:50 P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel.

