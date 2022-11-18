From Cheetah Girls to Cheetah Sisters, Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon have been friends through it all! Since starring as Chanel (Adrienne) and Galleria (Raven) in the iconic Disney Channel movie from 2003, the besties have only gotten closer! Keep reading to see Adrienne and Raven’s cutest friendship moments.

ICYMI, Raven and Adrienne both star in Raven’s Home, which is a spinoff of Raven’s iconic Disney Channel TV show that ran from 2003 to 2007. Adrienne was introduced in season 5 in March 2022, reprising the role of Raven’s high school bully Alana from That’s So Raven.

“The writers came to me,” Raven told E! News in March 2022, “and I think we had already done like the first episode, and they were like, ‘Are you friends with Adrienne?’ And I was like, ‘Adrienne? Are you talking about Choo-Chi? My Choo-Chi? Of course!'”

And the rest is history! “Then the next thing I know she is the principal of Bayside High and killing the game,” she continued. “She is so funny, so professional, we have such a good time when she’s there and she’s down for the cause.”

“You know she’s had such an amazing career to where her attitude could be ridiculous,” Raven gushed. “But she is the same person I met 15 years ago. She is the same human that is like, I love this industry and I want to do the best that I can and I want to grow. And she’s still growing even though she’s had so many successes, and so the love and respect is real, and she adds something amazing to this season.”

On top of that, Adrienne said her journey into motherhood all took place on the set of Raven’s Home. Adrienne, who welcomed her first child with husband Israel Houston in August 2022, told Page Six that she has talked to Raven “the most” about parenting out of her fellow Cheetah Girls.

“I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes of shooting,” the Disney Channel alum shared. “The whole journey with [my son, Ever], even implanting him, finding out that we were pregnant, [it] was all while I was shooting.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Raven and Adrienne's cutest friendship moments.

