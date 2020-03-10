Actress Ashley Argota is gearing up to walk down the aisle and marry her longtime boyfriend Mick Torres. The former True Jackson, VP star recently announced to fans via Instagram that she selected BFF Raini Rodriguez to stand by her side and act as her maid of honor when she marries her man. Yep, we’re bursting with emotion because these two gal pals are too cute!

“I’m lucky enough to have a tribe of great ones around me. This one has been around longer than most,” Ashley captioned a series of sweet photos. “We’ve been through it all together — she was there when I was a teenager trying to find my way, and here she is 11 years later when I got engaged (and she made sure my nails were done because #thatsmybestfriend). I’m…well, honored that she’s my Maid Of Honor.”

Raini was quick to comment on the adorable post, writing, “I am so thankful to have you in my life. You are such a strong, amazing women and it’s an honor to always be by your side.” Is anyone else getting emotional?!

As fans know, Ashley announced that she was engaged back in September 2019.

“All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside some snaps of the super romantic proposal. So how did Mick propose? Well, it turned out, he asked the brunette beauty to be his wife on the rooftop of a hotel in Los Angeles. And get this — he covered the floor with rose petals and candles!

The two lovebirds have been together for a little over two years now and for those who don’t know, Ashley’s beau is an actor too! He’s starred in a few TV shows and movies including, Pink Collar Crimes, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett, W.A.Y.E.S., The Contract, Pink Collar Crimes, Killer Kids and more.

These two are seriously couple goals, and with Raini in the wedding party, there’s no doubt that the celebration is going to be epic!

