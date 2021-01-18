Actresses Peyton List and Miranda May put their Disney Channel impressions skills to the test! The BUNK’D stars caught up with J-14 exclusively and pretended to be other iconic characters from classic Disney shows while the other guessed who they were pretending to be. We’re seriously shook at how spot-on their Hannah Montana and Alex Russo impersonations are! Be sure to watch the video above and check out new episodes of BUNK’D on Disney Channel on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

