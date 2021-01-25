The cast of BUNK’D is putting their impression skills to the test! Mallory James Mahoney, Will Buie Jr. and Raphael Alejandro caught up with J-14 and played a game of Disney Channel impressions. The actors took turns impersonating characters from classic shows — like Coop & Cami Ask the World and Sydney to the Max — while the others guessed who they were impersonating. Think you can guess who these stars were pretending to be? Watch the exclusive video above and check out new episodes of BUNK’D on Disney Channel on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

