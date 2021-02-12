The stars of Disney Channel’s BUNK’D — Trevor Tordjman, Israel Johnson, Mallory James Mahoney, Will Buie Jr., Raphael Alejandro, Peyton List and Miranda May — caught up with J-14 and exclusively read text messages from their moms! From sending dog videos to conversations about making grilled cheese, these stars are just like us when it comes to chatting with their parents. Make sure to watch the video above, and check out new episodes of BUNK’D on Disney Channel on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.