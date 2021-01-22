Thanks to Gaten Matarazzo‘s mom, the actor is always on time for his interviews! The Stranger Things star caught up with J-14 and gave fans an exclusive look at his text messages with his mom. Just before he chatted with us, she reminded him about all the press he had to do and to pick up some hamburger rolls!

Gaten teamed up with NERDS to reveal their latest and greatest candy, Gummy Clusters. The Netflix star is asking fans to go to his Instagram post to share their idea of how the crunchy, gummy, yummy NERDS invention was created. Be sure to watch our video above and check out Gaten’s Instagram post here!

