Get this, you guys — it’s officially been four years since Stranger Things premiered on Netflix and, boy, has time seriously flown by! That’s right, the fan-favorite series might have dropped it’s first season on July 15, 2016, but it feels like just yesterday that we were introduced to Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

To celebrate four amazing years together, some of the show’s cast members took to Instagram and posted some seriously emotional tributes. Not only did they bring on all the feels, but they also shared some never-before-seen snaps, too!

“Happy four-year anniversary @strangerthingstv. Love you all [so much],” Eleven herself, Millie, captioned her post. Caleb wrote, “Happy four-[year] anniversary @strangerthingstv. #StrangerThings #Netflix #thecrew.”

Noah said, “Happy [four] year anniversary to my favorite show and favorite group of people in the whole world,” alongside a full cast photo.

Lastly, Finn posted, “Happy Anniversary @strangerthingstv! (and the untaggable @milliebobbybrown!)

As fans know, these epic tributes came just a few months after Netflix dropped the first major teaser for Stranger Things Season 4. For those who missed it, a lot went down in the final episode of Season 3 — and fans might want to grab some tissues before watching it because it was definitely an emotional one. In a moment that broke fans’ hearts everywhere, Hopper was forced to sacrifice himself to save the world. But in the final scene of the season, the show dropped a major hint that Hopper was alive after all!

Then, in February 2020, it was confirmed in a seriously shocking teaser trailer that Hopper will be alive and well once the forth season officially hits the streaming service. Although not much information has been released about when fans can expect to watch Season 4, we do know one thing, it sounds like it’s going to be intense.

